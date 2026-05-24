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Seven Palestinians Injured in West Bank Clashes, Israeli Raids
(MENAFN) Seven Palestinians were injured on Saturday in a series of incidents involving Israeli forces and settlers across the Hebron and Bethlehem areas in the occupied West Bank, according to local medical and security sources.
The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that one young man was hospitalized after being shot with live ammunition during an Israeli military raid in Beit Ummar, located in the Hebron governorate. Additional injuries were recorded during another raid in Beit Fajjar, in the Bethlehem area, where two people were struck by live fire.
Separately, four Palestinians were reportedly injured in Masafer Yatta after being attacked by settlers in the Wadi al-Rakhim area. Reports indicate that residents were assaulted using physical force and pepper spray.
Local sources and rights reports have documented a rise in settler-related violence and military operations across the West Bank in recent months, including attacks on property and civilians. These incidents are part of a broader pattern of heightened tensions in the territory since the escalation of the Gaza conflict in October 2023.
According to figures cited from Palestinian Authority sources, hundreds of settler attacks have been recorded in recent months, alongside large-scale Israeli military raids involving arrests, home searches, and infrastructure damage.
Overall casualties in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war are reported to have exceeded a thousand Palestinians killed, with tens of thousands arrested and many more injured, reflecting the continuing volatility in the region.
The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that one young man was hospitalized after being shot with live ammunition during an Israeli military raid in Beit Ummar, located in the Hebron governorate. Additional injuries were recorded during another raid in Beit Fajjar, in the Bethlehem area, where two people were struck by live fire.
Separately, four Palestinians were reportedly injured in Masafer Yatta after being attacked by settlers in the Wadi al-Rakhim area. Reports indicate that residents were assaulted using physical force and pepper spray.
Local sources and rights reports have documented a rise in settler-related violence and military operations across the West Bank in recent months, including attacks on property and civilians. These incidents are part of a broader pattern of heightened tensions in the territory since the escalation of the Gaza conflict in October 2023.
According to figures cited from Palestinian Authority sources, hundreds of settler attacks have been recorded in recent months, alongside large-scale Israeli military raids involving arrests, home searches, and infrastructure damage.
Overall casualties in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war are reported to have exceeded a thousand Palestinians killed, with tens of thousands arrested and many more injured, reflecting the continuing volatility in the region.
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