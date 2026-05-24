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Magnitude 6.0 Quake Jolts Hawaii's Big Island
(MENAFN) A magnitude 6.0 earthquake rattled the Hawaiian Big Island late Friday, though officials confirmed no tsunami danger exists for the U.S. state of Hawaii in the tremor's aftermath.
The quake struck at 9:46 p.m. local time approximately 12 kilometers south of Honaunau-Napoopoo, with its epicenter recorded at a depth of 22.4 kilometers — positioned at 19.34 degrees north latitude and 155.84 degrees west longitude — according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
"The earthquake was widely felt across the Hawaiian Islands ... There are no apparent impacts to Mauna Loa or Kilauea volcanoes," the USGS said in a statement.
The agency further cautioned that several minor aftershocks have already been registered and that additional tremors could persist over the coming days.
Seismic activity of this nature is not unusual for the island chain. In the past five decades alone, 36 separate earthquakes measuring magnitude 5.0 or higher have been recorded within 100 kilometers of Friday's epicenter, underscoring Hawaii's long history of tectonic unrest.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center opted against issuing any tsunami advisory in the quake's wake. Hawaii County Mayor Kimo Alameda reinforced that assessment, stating in a formal release that the earthquake was not large enough to cause a tsunami for the Island of Hawaii.
The quake struck at 9:46 p.m. local time approximately 12 kilometers south of Honaunau-Napoopoo, with its epicenter recorded at a depth of 22.4 kilometers — positioned at 19.34 degrees north latitude and 155.84 degrees west longitude — according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
"The earthquake was widely felt across the Hawaiian Islands ... There are no apparent impacts to Mauna Loa or Kilauea volcanoes," the USGS said in a statement.
The agency further cautioned that several minor aftershocks have already been registered and that additional tremors could persist over the coming days.
Seismic activity of this nature is not unusual for the island chain. In the past five decades alone, 36 separate earthquakes measuring magnitude 5.0 or higher have been recorded within 100 kilometers of Friday's epicenter, underscoring Hawaii's long history of tectonic unrest.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center opted against issuing any tsunami advisory in the quake's wake. Hawaii County Mayor Kimo Alameda reinforced that assessment, stating in a formal release that the earthquake was not large enough to cause a tsunami for the Island of Hawaii.
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