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Israeli Airstrikes Kill at Least Fifteen in S. Lebanon, Dozens Injured
(MENAFN) At least 15 people were killed and dozens more injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Saturday, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry and a news agency, despite an existing ceasefire agreement.
In one of the strikes, five people—including children—were killed and several others wounded when a residential building was hit in the town of Seir al-Gharbiya in the Nabatieh district.
Medical authorities also reported that around 25 staff members at Hiram Hospital were injured after Israeli strikes hit the vicinity of the facility in the Tyre district, causing significant damage to the hospital structure and its operations.
The Lebanese Health Ministry said the hospital damage included “various injuries” among medical personnel and described the impact as severe, noting that it was the second such incident affecting the facility in less than two months.
Officials condemned the strikes as violations of international humanitarian law, which requires the protection of medical institutions and healthcare workers during conflict.
Separately, additional airstrikes on an orchard in the Baqbouq area north of Tyre killed five more people and injured two others. One woman’s body reportedly remained trapped under debris due to the intensity of the bombardment.
In one of the strikes, five people—including children—were killed and several others wounded when a residential building was hit in the town of Seir al-Gharbiya in the Nabatieh district.
Medical authorities also reported that around 25 staff members at Hiram Hospital were injured after Israeli strikes hit the vicinity of the facility in the Tyre district, causing significant damage to the hospital structure and its operations.
The Lebanese Health Ministry said the hospital damage included “various injuries” among medical personnel and described the impact as severe, noting that it was the second such incident affecting the facility in less than two months.
Officials condemned the strikes as violations of international humanitarian law, which requires the protection of medical institutions and healthcare workers during conflict.
Separately, additional airstrikes on an orchard in the Baqbouq area north of Tyre killed five more people and injured two others. One woman’s body reportedly remained trapped under debris due to the intensity of the bombardment.
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