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Iran Moves to Finalize US Agreement, Separates Hormuz Issue from Talks
(MENAFN) Esmaeil Baghaei said Saturday that Iran is working to finalize a memorandum of understanding with the United States aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, while stressing that the issue of the Strait of Hormuz is not part of talks with Washington.
Speaking to Iranian media, Baghaei said the draft framework is based on a “14-point memorandum of understanding” covering what Tehran considers essential conditions for ending the war and resolving core disputes.
He stated that negotiations have reached a “final stage,” with efforts now focused on completing the document.
According to him, the proposed agreement includes provisions to halt hostilities, end the US naval blockade, and unfreeze Iranian financial assets held abroad.
Baghaei also noted that no mutually agreed timeline has yet been established between the two sides, though work is underway to define implementation steps once the memorandum is completed. He said the plan could involve a 30- to 60-day period for execution after final agreement.
On maritime issues, he clarified that Tehran considers the Strait of Hormuz unrelated to the US negotiations, adding that discussions on its management are being handled separately with Oman through bilateral channels.
Speaking to Iranian media, Baghaei said the draft framework is based on a “14-point memorandum of understanding” covering what Tehran considers essential conditions for ending the war and resolving core disputes.
He stated that negotiations have reached a “final stage,” with efforts now focused on completing the document.
According to him, the proposed agreement includes provisions to halt hostilities, end the US naval blockade, and unfreeze Iranian financial assets held abroad.
Baghaei also noted that no mutually agreed timeline has yet been established between the two sides, though work is underway to define implementation steps once the memorandum is completed. He said the plan could involve a 30- to 60-day period for execution after final agreement.
On maritime issues, he clarified that Tehran considers the Strait of Hormuz unrelated to the US negotiations, adding that discussions on its management are being handled separately with Oman through bilateral channels.
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