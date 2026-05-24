403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US-Iran Draft Peace Deal Expected Soon
(MENAFN) The United States and Iran are edging toward a deal to end their war, multiple American outlets reported Saturday, with outstanding differences said to be narrowing to matters of "wording" as a potential announcement looms.
Media reported that the remaining gaps concern "wording," and that President Donald Trump has made "no final decision" on the agreement. The Washington Times separately reported that both parties are expected to announce the finalization of a draft peace deal by Sunday.
Earlier Saturday, Trump told media that the two sides were "getting a lot closer" to a resolution.
Media reported that Trump held a call Saturday with Middle Eastern leaders on the Iran matter, with one diplomat describing the exchange in optimistic terms. "The call was very positive. Good progress is being made," the diplomat was quoted as saying, adding: "Regional leaders were supportive of the progress and of the breakthrough President Trump achieved with the talks."
Negotiations, conducted through Islamabad, have centered on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear program, and sanctions relief.
Media reported that the remaining gaps concern "wording," and that President Donald Trump has made "no final decision" on the agreement. The Washington Times separately reported that both parties are expected to announce the finalization of a draft peace deal by Sunday.
Earlier Saturday, Trump told media that the two sides were "getting a lot closer" to a resolution.
Media reported that Trump held a call Saturday with Middle Eastern leaders on the Iran matter, with one diplomat describing the exchange in optimistic terms. "The call was very positive. Good progress is being made," the diplomat was quoted as saying, adding: "Regional leaders were supportive of the progress and of the breakthrough President Trump achieved with the talks."
Negotiations, conducted through Islamabad, have centered on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear program, and sanctions relief.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment