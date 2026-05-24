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Sudan Opposition Proposes Renewable 3-Month Ceasefire
(MENAFN) A coalition of Sudanese civil and political forces formally proposed Saturday a renewable three-month ceasefire monitored by local, regional, and international bodies, presenting a structured roadmap to end the country's devastating civil war.
The proposal surfaced on the second day of meetings in the Kenyan capital involving forces aligned under the "Sudanese Declaration of Principles Forces for Building a New Homeland," gathering political, civil, and armed movement representatives. Among the most prominent attendees were the "Sumud" democratic civil alliance led by former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, and the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army under Abdul Wahid al-Nur.
Participants reviewed a political paper titled "A Temporary Ceasefire and Arrangements for Ending the War," presented by Abdullah Harran, deputy leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army.
The paper proposed "a temporary ceasefire for three months, renewable, under the supervision of local, regional, and international monitoring mechanisms," aimed at reducing violence and building confidence between the warring factions. The framework would encompass the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army.
It also called for the establishment of a Joint Military Ceasefire Committee to monitor compliance, investigate violations, and enforce accountability. The civilian sector's role in advancing peace and community reconciliation was likewise emphasized.
The coalition had signed a founding declaration in Nairobi in December 2025, asserting that "there is no military solution in Sudan."
Sudan has endured one of the world's gravest humanitarian catastrophes since fighting erupted in April 2023 between the army and the RSF over the integration of the paramilitary force into the regular military — a conflict that has triggered famine, killed tens of thousands, and displaced millions.
The proposal surfaced on the second day of meetings in the Kenyan capital involving forces aligned under the "Sudanese Declaration of Principles Forces for Building a New Homeland," gathering political, civil, and armed movement representatives. Among the most prominent attendees were the "Sumud" democratic civil alliance led by former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, and the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army under Abdul Wahid al-Nur.
Participants reviewed a political paper titled "A Temporary Ceasefire and Arrangements for Ending the War," presented by Abdullah Harran, deputy leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army.
The paper proposed "a temporary ceasefire for three months, renewable, under the supervision of local, regional, and international monitoring mechanisms," aimed at reducing violence and building confidence between the warring factions. The framework would encompass the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army.
It also called for the establishment of a Joint Military Ceasefire Committee to monitor compliance, investigate violations, and enforce accountability. The civilian sector's role in advancing peace and community reconciliation was likewise emphasized.
The coalition had signed a founding declaration in Nairobi in December 2025, asserting that "there is no military solution in Sudan."
Sudan has endured one of the world's gravest humanitarian catastrophes since fighting erupted in April 2023 between the army and the RSF over the integration of the paramilitary force into the regular military — a conflict that has triggered famine, killed tens of thousands, and displaced millions.
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