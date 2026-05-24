403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
International Group Calls for Safe Ebola Response Amid DR Congo Conflict
(MENAFN) The International Contact Group for the Great Lakes expressed alarm Friday over the continuing violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo as the country struggles with a growing Ebola outbreak.
The group, which includes representatives from several Western nations and the European Union, warned in a joint statement that the spread of Ebola is worsening an already unstable humanitarian situation in the region.
“The ICG urges all parties to the conflict to facilitate efforts to respond to the Ebola outbreak. This threat underscores the importance of regional cooperation to address common challenges,” it said.
According to reports, Ebola infections in Congo have sharply increased since authorities declared an outbreak on May 15 in Ituri province. The virus has since expanded into North Kivu and South Kivu.
Health data cited in reports indicated that around 750 suspected infections and 177 suspected deaths have been recorded so far. Officials have confirmed at least 82 cases along with seven fatalities.
Neighboring Uganda has also identified two imported cases involving Congolese citizens.
Reports stated that Congolese authorities believe the outbreak could become more dangerous in areas controlled by M23 rebels, arguing that the armed group lacks sufficient experience in managing epidemic situations.
The contact group additionally stressed that the ongoing unrest in eastern Congo continues to threaten regional stability and called on all sides to honor the ceasefire agreement reached in October.
The group, which includes representatives from several Western nations and the European Union, warned in a joint statement that the spread of Ebola is worsening an already unstable humanitarian situation in the region.
“The ICG urges all parties to the conflict to facilitate efforts to respond to the Ebola outbreak. This threat underscores the importance of regional cooperation to address common challenges,” it said.
According to reports, Ebola infections in Congo have sharply increased since authorities declared an outbreak on May 15 in Ituri province. The virus has since expanded into North Kivu and South Kivu.
Health data cited in reports indicated that around 750 suspected infections and 177 suspected deaths have been recorded so far. Officials have confirmed at least 82 cases along with seven fatalities.
Neighboring Uganda has also identified two imported cases involving Congolese citizens.
Reports stated that Congolese authorities believe the outbreak could become more dangerous in areas controlled by M23 rebels, arguing that the armed group lacks sufficient experience in managing epidemic situations.
The contact group additionally stressed that the ongoing unrest in eastern Congo continues to threaten regional stability and called on all sides to honor the ceasefire agreement reached in October.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment