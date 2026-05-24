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Pakistani Military Chief Holds Tehran Talks Amid Push for Permanent Truce
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, met senior Iranian leaders during a visit to Tehran as diplomatic efforts intensified to secure a lasting end to the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran.
According to reports, Munir arrived in the Iranian capital on Friday as part of Pakistan’s mediation initiative aimed at helping bridge differences between Washington and Tehran.
During his visit, he held separate discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf.
"We will not deviate from the rights of our nation and country," Qalibaf said in his meeting with Munir, warning the US of "more devastating" consequences if it breaks the truce.
Munir also met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with discussions reportedly focusing on Tehran’s position regarding negotiations with Washington.
"The basis of the talks is Iran's Fourteen-Point Plan," reports quoted state media as saying.
The meeting followed another round of talks between Araghchi and Munir held Friday evening that reportedly continued late into the night, marking the second high-level discussion between the two sides within less than 24 hours.
According to reports, the conversations centered on diplomatic initiatives intended to avoid further escalation, bring the conflict to an end, and reinforce peace and regional stability across West Asia.
Following the meetings, Munir departed Iran, reports added.
The Pakistani army chief has played a direct role in mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington and has now visited the Iranian capital twice in recent weeks.
Reports also noted that Pakistan helped secure a ceasefire on April 8 before hosting high-level negotiations between US and Iranian officials on April 11 and 12, marking the most senior talks between the two countries since 1979.
According to reports, Munir arrived in the Iranian capital on Friday as part of Pakistan’s mediation initiative aimed at helping bridge differences between Washington and Tehran.
During his visit, he held separate discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf.
"We will not deviate from the rights of our nation and country," Qalibaf said in his meeting with Munir, warning the US of "more devastating" consequences if it breaks the truce.
Munir also met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with discussions reportedly focusing on Tehran’s position regarding negotiations with Washington.
"The basis of the talks is Iran's Fourteen-Point Plan," reports quoted state media as saying.
The meeting followed another round of talks between Araghchi and Munir held Friday evening that reportedly continued late into the night, marking the second high-level discussion between the two sides within less than 24 hours.
According to reports, the conversations centered on diplomatic initiatives intended to avoid further escalation, bring the conflict to an end, and reinforce peace and regional stability across West Asia.
Following the meetings, Munir departed Iran, reports added.
The Pakistani army chief has played a direct role in mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington and has now visited the Iranian capital twice in recent weeks.
Reports also noted that Pakistan helped secure a ceasefire on April 8 before hosting high-level negotiations between US and Iranian officials on April 11 and 12, marking the most senior talks between the two countries since 1979.
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