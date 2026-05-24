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Pep Guardiola Announces Departure from Manchester City After Decade in Charge
(MENAFN) Spanish football manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he will leave Manchester City after completing a highly successful 10-year period with the club.
In a statement shared through social media, Guardiola reflected emotionally on his time with the English side and indicated that the decision came from a personal sense that the moment was right to move on.
"And what a time we have had together. Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving.
"There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time," said Guardiola in an emotional statement posted by the club through the US social media company X.
Beyond his achievements in football, Guardiola has also gained attention for publicly expressing support for Palestinians and criticizing Israel’s military actions in Gaza, urging people internationally not to remain silent about the humanitarian situation.
Reports noted that the 55-year-old coach previously skipped a pre-match press conference in order to attend a charity event supporting Palestine held in Barcelona earlier this year.
During the event, Guardiola spoke emotionally about the suffering of children affected by the war while wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf.
"When I see a child in these past two years with these images on social media, on television, recording himself, pleading, 'where is my mother?' among the rubble, and he still doesn't know it.
"And I always think: 'What must they be thinking?' And I think we have left them alone, abandoned," Guardiola said.
In a statement shared through social media, Guardiola reflected emotionally on his time with the English side and indicated that the decision came from a personal sense that the moment was right to move on.
"And what a time we have had together. Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving.
"There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time," said Guardiola in an emotional statement posted by the club through the US social media company X.
Beyond his achievements in football, Guardiola has also gained attention for publicly expressing support for Palestinians and criticizing Israel’s military actions in Gaza, urging people internationally not to remain silent about the humanitarian situation.
Reports noted that the 55-year-old coach previously skipped a pre-match press conference in order to attend a charity event supporting Palestine held in Barcelona earlier this year.
During the event, Guardiola spoke emotionally about the suffering of children affected by the war while wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf.
"When I see a child in these past two years with these images on social media, on television, recording himself, pleading, 'where is my mother?' among the rubble, and he still doesn't know it.
"And I always think: 'What must they be thinking?' And I think we have left them alone, abandoned," Guardiola said.
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