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Qatar’s Emir and Trump Discuss Efforts to Ease US-Iran Tensions
(MENAFN) Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation Saturday focused on diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict between the United States and Iran.
According to reports, the discussion centered on recent regional developments and ongoing international initiatives intended to reduce tensions and preserve stability.
"They discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly regional and international efforts aimed at consolidating calm and de-escalating tensions, foremost among them supporting the diplomatic efforts led by Pakistan to spare the region further tension and preserve international peace and security," a statement said.
The talks also covered concerns related to maritime security and the protection of major global trade and energy routes.
"The call also addressed the importance of continuing dialogue to address current issues, safeguarding maritime security and the safety of strategic waterways, and ensuring the smooth flow of global supply and energy chains."
During the conversation, Sheikh Tamim reportedly reaffirmed Qatar’s support for peaceful solutions and diplomatic engagement aimed at containing the crisis and strengthening regional stability.
The conflict began after the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran in February, according to reports. Tehran later responded with strikes targeting Israel and Gulf-based US allies, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took effect on April 8, though negotiations held afterward in Islamabad reportedly failed to secure a permanent agreement. Reports added that President Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.
Pakistan’s army chief is currently in Tehran as mediation efforts intensify. According to reports, discussions are focusing on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program, and Tehran’s calls for sanctions relief.
According to reports, the discussion centered on recent regional developments and ongoing international initiatives intended to reduce tensions and preserve stability.
"They discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly regional and international efforts aimed at consolidating calm and de-escalating tensions, foremost among them supporting the diplomatic efforts led by Pakistan to spare the region further tension and preserve international peace and security," a statement said.
The talks also covered concerns related to maritime security and the protection of major global trade and energy routes.
"The call also addressed the importance of continuing dialogue to address current issues, safeguarding maritime security and the safety of strategic waterways, and ensuring the smooth flow of global supply and energy chains."
During the conversation, Sheikh Tamim reportedly reaffirmed Qatar’s support for peaceful solutions and diplomatic engagement aimed at containing the crisis and strengthening regional stability.
The conflict began after the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran in February, according to reports. Tehran later responded with strikes targeting Israel and Gulf-based US allies, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took effect on April 8, though negotiations held afterward in Islamabad reportedly failed to secure a permanent agreement. Reports added that President Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.
Pakistan’s army chief is currently in Tehran as mediation efforts intensify. According to reports, discussions are focusing on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program, and Tehran’s calls for sanctions relief.
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