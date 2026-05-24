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Iran, Pakistan, Qatar Pursue US Truce Deal Talks
(MENAFN) Pakistani, Iranian and Qatari delegations are holding intensive discussions in Tehran aimed at advancing what officials describe as a “temporary” agreement with the United States to help bring an end to the ongoing Middle East conflict, according to sources cited by reports.
The negotiations are reportedly focused on finalizing a draft framework that could serve as an interim settlement, with multiple Pakistani government sources saying a breakthrough may be possible before the end of the week.
Asim Munir, who is currently in Tehran, has allegedly been in repeated contact with US intermediaries, including Vice President JD Vance, with at least two phone calls taking place in the past 24 hours, according to the same sources.
During his visit, Munir has held meetings with senior Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, focusing on proposals for a possible agreement.
Sources said Pakistani and Qatari representatives are also coordinating with both US and Iranian negotiators in an effort to bridge remaining differences and produce a consensus document.
While no final text has yet been agreed, officials involved in the talks reportedly expect significant progress in the coming days as diplomatic efforts intensify.
The negotiations are reportedly focused on finalizing a draft framework that could serve as an interim settlement, with multiple Pakistani government sources saying a breakthrough may be possible before the end of the week.
Asim Munir, who is currently in Tehran, has allegedly been in repeated contact with US intermediaries, including Vice President JD Vance, with at least two phone calls taking place in the past 24 hours, according to the same sources.
During his visit, Munir has held meetings with senior Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, focusing on proposals for a possible agreement.
Sources said Pakistani and Qatari representatives are also coordinating with both US and Iranian negotiators in an effort to bridge remaining differences and produce a consensus document.
While no final text has yet been agreed, officials involved in the talks reportedly expect significant progress in the coming days as diplomatic efforts intensify.
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