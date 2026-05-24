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France Bars Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir Amid Gaza Flotilla Dispute
(MENAFN) Itamar Ben-Gvir has been banned from entering France following what French officials described as unacceptable conduct linked to the treatment of activists involved in a Gaza-bound aid flotilla.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced Saturday that the decision was prompted by incidents involving French and other European citizens who took part in the Global Sumud Flotilla.
He stated that France “cannot tolerate French nationals being threatened, intimidated, or brutalized,” particularly by a sitting government minister, and said the measures were taken in response to actions deemed incompatible with international norms.
Barrot also noted that the decision follows condemnation from various Israeli political and governmental figures, referring to what he described as a broader pattern of “incitements to hatred and violence against Palestinians.”
In a post on X, he urged the European Union to consider imposing additional sanctions on Ben-Gvir, aligning with similar calls from other European officials.
The move comes after the circulation of footage allegedly showing Ben-Gvir, a senior member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition, walking among detained flotilla activists who were reportedly held in constrained positions.
In the video, he appears to display an Israeli flag and gesture toward detainees, drawing further international attention and criticism.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced Saturday that the decision was prompted by incidents involving French and other European citizens who took part in the Global Sumud Flotilla.
He stated that France “cannot tolerate French nationals being threatened, intimidated, or brutalized,” particularly by a sitting government minister, and said the measures were taken in response to actions deemed incompatible with international norms.
Barrot also noted that the decision follows condemnation from various Israeli political and governmental figures, referring to what he described as a broader pattern of “incitements to hatred and violence against Palestinians.”
In a post on X, he urged the European Union to consider imposing additional sanctions on Ben-Gvir, aligning with similar calls from other European officials.
The move comes after the circulation of footage allegedly showing Ben-Gvir, a senior member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition, walking among detained flotilla activists who were reportedly held in constrained positions.
In the video, he appears to display an Israeli flag and gesture toward detainees, drawing further international attention and criticism.
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