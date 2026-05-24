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Israeli Forces Continue Strikes in Gaza, Lebanon Despite Ceasefires
(MENAFN) Israeli military operations continued on Saturday across both the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, even as ceasefire arrangements remain formally in place, according to local and medical sources.
In northern Gaza, two Palestinians were injured after an Israeli drone reportedly dropped an explosive device on a group of civilians in the town of Jabalia, a medical source said. Witnesses also reported that a quadcopter drone released another bomb over a displacement camp located east of the town.
Elsewhere, Israeli forces demolished residential buildings and other structures in areas under their control east of the Shuja'iyya in eastern Gaza City. Residents described a large explosion accompanying the destruction.
Heavy artillery fire was also reported in northern Gaza, particularly in areas north and east of Beit Lahia, alongside sustained gunfire from Israeli military vehicles.
In the southern part of the enclave, eastern areas of Khan Younis came under artillery shelling and gunfire, according to local reports.
In addition, Israeli strikes were also reported in Lebanon despite existing ceasefire arrangements.
According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 880 people have been killed and over 2,645 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire was announced last October.
In northern Gaza, two Palestinians were injured after an Israeli drone reportedly dropped an explosive device on a group of civilians in the town of Jabalia, a medical source said. Witnesses also reported that a quadcopter drone released another bomb over a displacement camp located east of the town.
Elsewhere, Israeli forces demolished residential buildings and other structures in areas under their control east of the Shuja'iyya in eastern Gaza City. Residents described a large explosion accompanying the destruction.
Heavy artillery fire was also reported in northern Gaza, particularly in areas north and east of Beit Lahia, alongside sustained gunfire from Israeli military vehicles.
In the southern part of the enclave, eastern areas of Khan Younis came under artillery shelling and gunfire, according to local reports.
In addition, Israeli strikes were also reported in Lebanon despite existing ceasefire arrangements.
According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 880 people have been killed and over 2,645 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire was announced last October.
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