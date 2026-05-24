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Israeli Strikes Damage Hospital in Lebanon’s Tyre City
(MENAFN) Fresh Israeli airstrikes launched early Saturday caused major destruction in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, according to official reports.
The attacks heavily damaged Hiram Hospital, affecting operating rooms, patient wards, nurses’ housing, medical clinics, electrical systems, and windows throughout the facility.
Reports also indicated that another structure in the city was completely destroyed during the bombardment.
In addition to the hospital damage, nearby homes and public infrastructure suffered significant destruction. Water and electricity networks, along with internal roads in surrounding neighborhoods, were reportedly impacted by the strikes.
Emergency crews, ambulances, and civil defense teams were dispatched to the affected areas to inspect the destruction and assist at the scene.
Israeli aircraft also carried out a separate strike targeting the town of Yohmor al-Shaqif.
According to Lebanese officials, more than 3,000 people have been killed and roughly 1.6 million displaced since the latest Israeli military campaign in Lebanon began on March 2, following Hezbollah’s retaliation linked to the Iran conflict.
The strikes have continued despite a ceasefire mediated by the United States that is officially set to remain in place until early July.
The attacks heavily damaged Hiram Hospital, affecting operating rooms, patient wards, nurses’ housing, medical clinics, electrical systems, and windows throughout the facility.
Reports also indicated that another structure in the city was completely destroyed during the bombardment.
In addition to the hospital damage, nearby homes and public infrastructure suffered significant destruction. Water and electricity networks, along with internal roads in surrounding neighborhoods, were reportedly impacted by the strikes.
Emergency crews, ambulances, and civil defense teams were dispatched to the affected areas to inspect the destruction and assist at the scene.
Israeli aircraft also carried out a separate strike targeting the town of Yohmor al-Shaqif.
According to Lebanese officials, more than 3,000 people have been killed and roughly 1.6 million displaced since the latest Israeli military campaign in Lebanon began on March 2, following Hezbollah’s retaliation linked to the Iran conflict.
The strikes have continued despite a ceasefire mediated by the United States that is officially set to remain in place until early July.
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