'Nothing Is Eternal': Guardiola To End Decade-Long Man City Reign At End Of Season
Guardiola, who took charge of City in 2016, has won six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League, but his side have not won the league in two years.Recommended For You Iran weighs peace proposal, accuses US of 'excessive demands'
"Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time," Guardiola said in a statement.
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"Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City.
"We worked. We suffered. We fought. And we did things our own way. Our way."
Although City sealed the domestic cup double, Guardiola saw his dreams of a seventh Premier League crown dashed when they drew 1-1 at Bournemouth on Tuesday to hand Arsenal the title.ALSO READ
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