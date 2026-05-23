Team Qatar Handball Team Claim Silver Medal At GCC Games Doha 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Team Qatar handball team secured the silver medal after defeating Saudi Arabia 32-24 in the decisive match held yesterday evening at Duhail Sports Hall, in the closing event of the handball competitions at the 4th GCC Games – Doha 2026, in front of a strong crowd attendance.

Team Qatar imposed complete control over the match from the opening minutes thanks to their solid defensive organisation and fast counterattacks, which disrupted the Saudi side. Qatar's players ended the first half with an eight-goal advantage at 19-11 before continuing their strong display in the second half.

The coaching staff successfully rotated players while maintaining high physical intensity and concentration, allowing Team Qatar to secure a comfortable victory and raise their tally to six points, confirming second place and the silver medal behind Bahrain, who topped the standings with a perfect eight points to win gold. Saudi Arabia finished third with four points to claim bronze.

In a special gesture of appreciation during halftime, the Organising Committee of the 4th GCC Games honoured the official sponsors and strategic partners of the tournament in recognition of their vital logistical and financial support, which contributed directly to the success of the major Gulf event and its outstanding organisation.

The Organising Committee stressed that these successful partnerships reinforce Qatar's efforts to strengthen its distinguished organisational reputation as a leading regional and international destination for hosting major sporting events and championships, thanks to its world-class facilities and highly qualified national expertise.

The final match was attended by several senior sports officials and dignitaries from across the GCC countries, led by H.E. Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, Secretary-General of the Qatar Olympic Committee, and Ahmed Al Shaabi, President of the Qatar Handball Association, alongside several Gulf federation presidents, including Ali Ishaqi, President of the Bahrain Handball Association, Hassan bin Nasser Hilal, President of the Saudi Handball Federation, and Shabib Al Hajri, President of the Kuwait Handball Association.

Also present in the official stand were Mohammed Al Fadala, President of the Qatar Athletics Federation, Majdi Mirza, Secretary-General of the Bahrain Handball Association, and Najla Al Khayarin, Head of the Qatar Delegation at the Games.

The match was also attended by an official delegation from the Qatar Olympic Committee and the Saudi Olympic Committee, in addition to representatives of GCC national handball federations.

Following the final whistle, the official medal ceremony took place in a festive atmosphere, amid widespread Gulf praise for Qatar's exceptional organisation of the 4th GCC Games.