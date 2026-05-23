Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With UAE Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a telephone conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

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During the call, they discussed cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them.

They also discussed Pakistani mediation efforts between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The call also covered the coordination of efforts to support mediation aimed at de-escalation, contributing to the enhancement of security and stability in the region.

During the conversation, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the need for all parties to respond to ongoing mediation efforts, in order to open the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and to reach a sustainable agreement that would prevent a renewed escalation.