UAE-Based Proptech Startup Smart Bricks Takes The Win At The Pitch By Deel In Paris, Winning $1 Million Prize

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Selected From a Global Field of More Than 50,000 Startups

Dubai, UAE – May, 2026: Smart Bricks has taken the win at the global stage of The Pitch by Deel competition presented by J.P. Morgan, claiming the $1 million prize at the grand finale held in Paris this week. The achievement caps an extraordinary run for the UAE-based AI startup, which first secured the GCC regional title in Dubai before advancing to the global stage alongside the world's most promising early-stage companies.

The competition, presented by J.P. Morgan and organized by global workforce platform Deel, drew more than 50,000 startup applications from around the world. Following seven regional finals held across the globe, 100 standout startups were selected to convene in Paris for the grand finale.

“A few days ago we won the GCC finale in Dubai. Then flew to Paris for the global final. The level of founders, operators, and investors in the room was extraordinary – and to come away with the win is something we're incredibly proud of,” said Mohamed Mohamed, the CEO of Smart Bricks.

The Pitch by Deel finale brought together a distinguished panel of judges spanning some of the most respected names in venture capital, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Smart Bricks is a frontier AI lab building agentic AI infrastructure for global real-estate investing. Earlier this year, the company announced a $5 million pre-seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z Speedrun), with participation from investors across the US, Europe and the Middle East. Its growth in the UAE has also been supported through its selection for Cohort 9 of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) Accelerator Programme, which has provided strategic mentorship and access to the wider national innovation ecosystem.

“People see the headlines, fundraising, growth, awards, and momentum,” Mohamed added.“What they don't see are the years of stress, risk, obsession, sacrifice, intensity, and conviction behind the scenes to build something at this level. Proud of what we're building and proud of the team. We're just getting started.”

About Smart Bricks:

Smart Bricks is a frontier AI lab building agentic AI infrastructure for global real-estate investing. The company designs autonomous reasoning systems that allow capital to discover, evaluate, and transact real-estate assets end-to-end, transforming real estate into a computable, data-driven asset class. Smart Bricks was selected for Cohort 9 of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) Accelerator Programme, which provided strategic mentorship and access to the UAE's wider national innovation ecosystem.