PM, UAE National Security Adviser Discuss Regional Mediation Efforts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a telephone conversation on Saturday with Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser of the United Arab Emirates HE Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Qatar hosts high-level event focused on healthy longevity South Lebanon hospital damaged as Israel keeps up strikes MoI urges motorists to avoid overtaking from right inside tunnels

Read Also

During the call, the two officials reviewed bilateral relations between Qatar and the UAE and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation.

The conversation also focused on mediation efforts by Pakistan between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In addition, the call also addressed the coordinating efforts to support mediation initiatives that contribute to de-escalation and enhance security and stability across the region.

HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani underscored the importance of supporting ongoing mediation efforts to help achieve a lasting peace agreement.