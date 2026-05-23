PM, UAE National Security Adviser Discuss Regional Mediation Efforts
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a telephone conversation on Saturday with Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser of the United Arab Emirates HE Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan.Read Also
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During the call, the two officials reviewed bilateral relations between Qatar and the UAE and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation.
The conversation also focused on mediation efforts by Pakistan between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.
In addition, the call also addressed the coordinating efforts to support mediation initiatives that contribute to de-escalation and enhance security and stability across the region.
HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani underscored the importance of supporting ongoing mediation efforts to help achieve a lasting peace agreement.
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