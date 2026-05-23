J & K Govt Imposes Austerity Measures, Curtails Official Expenditure

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir government has imposed a series of austerity measures for the financial year 2026-27, including a ban on official dinners, restrictions on purchase of new vehicles and foreign travel, and a freeze on creation of new posts.

According to the details, the Finance Department has been directed to enforce fiscal prudence and rationalise expenditure across departments and government agencies.

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The departments have been directed to observe“utmost economy” in organising conferences, seminars, workshops and training programmes and to explore virtual alternatives wherever possible.

The government has also banned holding meetings and conferences in private hotels and commercial venues, directing departments to use government buildings and conference halls instead.

Expenditure on ceremonial events, commemorative functions, souvenir printing, branding and promotional activities has also been curtailed, with departments asked to prioritise digital dissemination over printed publicity material.

A complete ban has been imposed on official lunches, dinners, receptions and similar hospitality functions, except those hosted by the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister.

Purchase of new vehicles has been“strictly discouraged” and will only be considered in exceptional cases involving critical operational requirements after concurrence from the Finance Department. Departments have also been directed to auction condemned vehicles before seeking replacements and ensure a 20 per cent reduction in fleet strength.

The order said all officers travelling within the country would have to travel in economy class irrespective of entitlement, while international travel would require specific approval from the Finance Department.

Departments have also been asked to increase the use of video conferencing and digital communication platforms to minimise avoidable travel and operational expenditure.

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To conserve fuel and energy, offices have been directed to avoid unnecessary use of official vehicles, generators, air-conditioning systems and lighting equipment. Travel within the Union Territory has been advised preferably by road or rail.

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The Finance Department has also barred hiring of new office accommodation without prior approval and restricted procurement of furniture except for newly established offices. Old furniture and condemned vehicles are to be disposed of through public auction.

The order said departments must adopt a“digital-first” approach by minimising physical meetings, printing of bulky documents and paper consumption through maximum use of e-Office and virtual platforms.

In another major decision, the government said no new posts would be created and departments would identify posts lying vacant for more than two years for surrender. Engagement of consultants, outsourcing agencies and contractual staff would also require assessment of necessity and prior approval.

The government further barred fresh financial commitments on schemes or proposals not included in the approved Budget Estimates for 2026-27.

Administrative Secretaries have been made personally responsible for ensuring compliance with the austerity measures, while Directors Finance and Financial Advisors have been asked to submit periodic compliance reports to the Finance Department.