VIDEO: Hamad International Airport Provides Additional Support For Hajj Pilgrims

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As the first group of Qatari pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, Hamad International Airport has extended additional support and care to pilgrims making the journey.

HIA said that it had opened check-in counters at Rows 6 and 8, with early check-in allowed 24 hours before departure.

HIA also noted that wheelchair assistance is available for passengers who require it.

Mobile Hajj guidance counters are also available across the terminal to ensure safe travel.

Meanwhile, the Qatari Hajj Affairs Department said that the inaugural flights from HIA carried pilgrims from 18 approved campaigns on Qatar Airways and Saudia.

The Hajj mission teams are stationed at Saudi airports around the clock to facilitate arrivals, ensure smooth transport to accommodation in Makkah, and manage luggage delivery directly to hotels.