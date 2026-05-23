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Jia B. Kangbai

Jia B. Kangbai


2026-05-23 08:11:57
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior lecturer, Njala University
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Jia B. Kangbai has been lecturing public health and prevention, disease surveillance, biostatistics and epidemiology at Njala University in Sierra Leone since 2008.

He holds a PhD in Medical research and international health from the University of Munich in Germany.


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