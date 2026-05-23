Nasdaq To List Bitcoin Index Options Following SEC Clearance

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has cleared Nasdaq 's plan to bring cash-settled Bitcoin index options to the Philadelphia Stock Exchange, a move that could broaden regulated exposure to Bitcoin for traders across institutions and retail alike.

The contracts are European-style and reference the Nasdaq Bitcoin Index, a benchmark that tracks one-hundredth of the CME CF Bitcoin Real Time Index. The index updates with data from major cryptocurrency venues roughly every 200 milliseconds. The SEC's order granting accelerated approval was published on Friday.

Unlike options on spot Bitcoin ETFs, these are cash-settled instruments. At expiration, holders receive the difference between the Bitcoin spot price and the strike price, with no physical Bitcoin delivered and no risk of early assignment. This structure provides a streamlined route for market participants to express views on Bitcoin's price without handling the underlying asset.

Trading will occur under the QBTC ticker on Phlx. Each contract moves in $0.01 increments, and the order sets a per-side limit of 24,000 contracts. The SEC notes this cap corresponds to roughly 0.12% of Bitcoin's circulating supply, underscoring the scale of regulated exposure being introduced to the market.

Nasdaq's cash-settled QBTC options cleared by the SEC for listing on Phlx, expanding regulated Bitcoin exposure. Contracts are European-style and cash-settled, with no Bitcoin delivery or early assignment risk. Minimum tick of $0.01 and a per-side cap of 24,000 contracts (about 0.12% of circulating Bitcoin). Trading cannot begin until the CFTC grants exemptive relief, due to Bitcoin's commodity status and CFTC jurisdiction. The move reflects a broader, more crypto-friendly tilt in the SEC, including talks of policy innovations to enable tokenized trading on decentralized platforms.

Key takeawaysCFTC relief and the jurisdiction puzzle

Even with SEC clearance, QBTC options cannot commence trading until the Commodity Futures Trading Commission provides its own exemptive relief. The CFTC's involvement is required because Bitcoin is classified as a commodity, placing such instruments under the agency's purview. In a filing, CME Group argued last year that these contracts fall squarely under the CFTC's exclusive jurisdiction.

The SEC noted that Section 717 of the Dodd-Frank Act does not confine its reach to“novel derivative products” and can contemplate concurrent jurisdiction where the CFTC grants relief. The agency pointed to existing examples-such as mixed swaps and security futures-to illustrate how the two regulators can share oversight in practice.

A broader turn toward crypto-friendly regulation and innovation

The approval arrives amid a shift in the SEC's approach to crypto regulation. Under Chairman Paul Atkins, the agency has moved to reduce select enforcement actions from the previous administration and has signaled a desire for clearer rules that foster innovation. In related coverage, the agency has been exploring pathways to facilitate blockchain-based trading and other novel mechanisms within a coherent regulatory framework.

Industry observers have noted that the SEC is actively examining an“innovation exemption” that could permit tokenized trading of public company shares on decentralized platforms, potentially circumventing company-level consent in certain scenarios. This concept, reported by Cointelegraph, highlights the push toward more permissive, yet thoughtfully regulated, on-chain financial activity. You can read Cointelegraph 's coverage on the proposed exemption here: Cointelegraph on the innovation exemption.

As the market digests this development, investors and traders will need to watch three things: whether the CFTC relief is granted on a timely basis, how liquidity and price discovery develop for QBTC, and what broader regulatory clarifications might emerge around other Bitcoin-linked derivatives. The new QBTC product sits at the intersection of regulated access, price accuracy (owing to the tight 200 ms index updates), and the evolving boundary between traditional markets and crypto-native mechanisms.

Ultimately, the QBTC rollout could offer a useful gauge of how institutional-grade Bitcoin exposure can coexist with a robust regulatory perimeter. If liquidity builds and the CFTC clears the path, QBTC may become a meaningful complement to existing futures and other Bitcoin derivatives, shaping hedging and speculation in a landscape that remains dynamic and occasionally unsettled.

Look for updates on the CFTC decision timeline and early trading activity, as well as any additional SEC policy signals that could influence the design and appetite for future crypto-linked instruments in regulated exchanges.

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