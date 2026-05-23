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Italy Issues Warning Over US Troop Withdrawal from Europe
(MENAFN) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Friday he has received no indication that Washington intends to withdraw its forces from Italy, while cautioning that any such move would be a serious strategic error.
Tajani made the remarks to reporters on the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden, stating that no formal US decision on a troop withdrawal had been communicated to Rome.
"We haven't heard anything yet," Tajani said when pressed on the prospect of a US military drawdown from Italian soil.
"In my opinion, it would be a mistake to reduce the US presence in Europe, which must not mean disengagement from Europe," he added.
His comments follow repeated warnings from US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to redeploy troops currently stationed across Europe — including in Italy, Germany, and Spain — amid the ongoing Iran war.
Tajani made the remarks to reporters on the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden, stating that no formal US decision on a troop withdrawal had been communicated to Rome.
"We haven't heard anything yet," Tajani said when pressed on the prospect of a US military drawdown from Italian soil.
"In my opinion, it would be a mistake to reduce the US presence in Europe, which must not mean disengagement from Europe," he added.
His comments follow repeated warnings from US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to redeploy troops currently stationed across Europe — including in Italy, Germany, and Spain — amid the ongoing Iran war.
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