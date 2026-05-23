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Trump Signals Imminent End to US-Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump strongly hinted Friday that a resolution to the American-Israeli war against Iran may be imminent, telling supporters in New York that Tehran's nuclear ambitions had been decisively neutralized.
"We have stopped them. They're not going to ever have a nuclear weapon. They're never going to have a nuclear weapon. And we'll have that over with soon. It'll be over with soon," Trump declared to the crowd.
On the economic dividends of a potential deal, he added: "You're going to see numbers like you've never seen, both on the upside and also in terms of cost; you're going to see cars go down."
Trump's remarks coincided with a dramatic acceleration in back-channel diplomacy. Iran's semi-official news agency reported Friday that a Qatari delegation had arrived in Tehran to negotiate directly with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, working in parallel with Pakistani mediation efforts to bring hostilities to a formal close.
The diplomatic push has intensified significantly at the highest levels. Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, landed in Tehran Friday — his second such visit — as part of Islamabad's sustained mediation drive. Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has also been present in the Iranian capital for two consecutive days, facilitating indirect exchanges between Washington and Tehran.
The flurry of high-level activity comes amid mounting signals that negotiators are narrowing their differences toward a workable agreement. Pakistan first brokered a ceasefire on April 8, halting active hostilities, before hosting the most significant direct US-Iran talks since 1979 on April 11–12. Islamabad is now pressing to convene a second round of direct negotiations between the two sides.
"We have stopped them. They're not going to ever have a nuclear weapon. They're never going to have a nuclear weapon. And we'll have that over with soon. It'll be over with soon," Trump declared to the crowd.
On the economic dividends of a potential deal, he added: "You're going to see numbers like you've never seen, both on the upside and also in terms of cost; you're going to see cars go down."
Trump's remarks coincided with a dramatic acceleration in back-channel diplomacy. Iran's semi-official news agency reported Friday that a Qatari delegation had arrived in Tehran to negotiate directly with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, working in parallel with Pakistani mediation efforts to bring hostilities to a formal close.
The diplomatic push has intensified significantly at the highest levels. Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, landed in Tehran Friday — his second such visit — as part of Islamabad's sustained mediation drive. Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has also been present in the Iranian capital for two consecutive days, facilitating indirect exchanges between Washington and Tehran.
The flurry of high-level activity comes amid mounting signals that negotiators are narrowing their differences toward a workable agreement. Pakistan first brokered a ceasefire on April 8, halting active hostilities, before hosting the most significant direct US-Iran talks since 1979 on April 11–12. Islamabad is now pressing to convene a second round of direct negotiations between the two sides.
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