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Fidan, Araghchi Hold Phone Talks as US-Tehran Nuclear Talks Intensify
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call Friday with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss the rapidly evolving state of negotiations between Tehran and Washington, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.
The call comes against a backdrop of heightened regional instability that erupted in February, when US and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes against Iran. Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes on Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, while simultaneously closing the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint through which a significant share of the world's oil supply flows.
A fragile ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8, though subsequent negotiations in Islamabad collapsed without yielding a durable settlement. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the truce indefinitely, keeping a tenuous calm in place as diplomatic efforts continue.
No further details regarding the content of Friday's call between Fidan and Araghchi were disclosed by Turkish officials.
The call comes against a backdrop of heightened regional instability that erupted in February, when US and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes against Iran. Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes on Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, while simultaneously closing the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint through which a significant share of the world's oil supply flows.
A fragile ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8, though subsequent negotiations in Islamabad collapsed without yielding a durable settlement. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the truce indefinitely, keeping a tenuous calm in place as diplomatic efforts continue.
No further details regarding the content of Friday's call between Fidan and Araghchi were disclosed by Turkish officials.
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