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Germany Calls for Europe’s Inclusion in Ukraine–Russia Talks
(MENAFN) Germany’s foreign minister stated on Friday that European nations should be directly involved in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing that the eventual agreement will have a decisive impact on Europe’s long-term future.
During a panel session at the GLOBSEC forum in Prague, Johann Wadephul remarked that the US-led discussions—facilitated by US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump—were “overstretched” and had so far faced difficulty in building meaningful progress.
“Because these are the same persons who are negotiating the Iranian file, also the Gaza file, which is not accomplished... The implementation of the 20-point plan is not accomplished,” he said, suggesting that including European representatives in the process could help revitalize momentum and add fresh energy to the negotiations.
“Europeans have to have a place on the table. It’s about us. It’s about our future,” Wadephul said. “Of course, we are on the Ukrainian side. This is absolutely clear. But I think it’s time that we have to play a role in the further development of these negotiations,” he added.
During a panel session at the GLOBSEC forum in Prague, Johann Wadephul remarked that the US-led discussions—facilitated by US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump—were “overstretched” and had so far faced difficulty in building meaningful progress.
“Because these are the same persons who are negotiating the Iranian file, also the Gaza file, which is not accomplished... The implementation of the 20-point plan is not accomplished,” he said, suggesting that including European representatives in the process could help revitalize momentum and add fresh energy to the negotiations.
“Europeans have to have a place on the table. It’s about us. It’s about our future,” Wadephul said. “Of course, we are on the Ukrainian side. This is absolutely clear. But I think it’s time that we have to play a role in the further development of these negotiations,” he added.
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