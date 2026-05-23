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UN Expresses Alarm Over Mistreatment of Sumud Flotilla Activists
(MENAFN) The United Nations has raised serious concern following allegations of abuse and degrading treatment of activists who were detained after Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla en route to Gaza.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated during a regular press briefing that the organization was deeply troubled by the circulating reports. “We’re very concerned by these reports,” he said. He added that the concern stems both from testimonies of those detained and from publicly shared footage, noting, “First of all, from people who’ve been detained, but one only has to look at the video posted by an Israeli minister, which shows the humiliating treatment of the people who were detained by the flotilla.”
Dujarric further emphasized that individuals still in custody “need to be released and sent home,” and stressed accountability, saying that “people who were responsible for that treatment should be held to account.”
On Wednesday, Ben-Gvir, a prominent figure within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition, shared a video on social media appearing to show him mocking pro-Palestinian activists. The footage depicted detainees who had been zip-tied and compelled to kneel after being apprehended by Israeli forces in international waters.
The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla announced on Tuesday that all 50 ships in its convoy had been taken over by Israel.
According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Türkiye evacuated 422 humanitarian aid volunteers from 41 different countries late Thursday, including 85 Turkish nationals who had participated in the flotilla.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated during a regular press briefing that the organization was deeply troubled by the circulating reports. “We’re very concerned by these reports,” he said. He added that the concern stems both from testimonies of those detained and from publicly shared footage, noting, “First of all, from people who’ve been detained, but one only has to look at the video posted by an Israeli minister, which shows the humiliating treatment of the people who were detained by the flotilla.”
Dujarric further emphasized that individuals still in custody “need to be released and sent home,” and stressed accountability, saying that “people who were responsible for that treatment should be held to account.”
On Wednesday, Ben-Gvir, a prominent figure within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition, shared a video on social media appearing to show him mocking pro-Palestinian activists. The footage depicted detainees who had been zip-tied and compelled to kneel after being apprehended by Israeli forces in international waters.
The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla announced on Tuesday that all 50 ships in its convoy had been taken over by Israel.
According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Türkiye evacuated 422 humanitarian aid volunteers from 41 different countries late Thursday, including 85 Turkish nationals who had participated in the flotilla.
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