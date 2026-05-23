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Janez Jansa Secures Fourth Term as Slovenia’s Prime Minister

Janez Jansa Secures Fourth Term as Slovenia’s Prime Minister


2026-05-23 04:32:12
(MENAFN) Slovenia’s parliament on Friday chose Janez Jansa as prime minister, opening the path for the leader of the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) to start a fourth mandate in office.

Jansa obtained the authority to establish a government after members of parliament voted 51-36 in support of his nomination, as reported by a media outlet.

He is anticipated to head Slovenia’s 16th government once the cabinet is officially assembled.

After the vote, Jansa committed to respecting the constitutional framework and promoting national prosperity.

“...important step towards a more successful and freer Slovenia,” he said, according to the media outlet.

Addressing journalists following the parliamentary decision, Jansa stated that negotiations among coalition partners over ministerial posts would start on Monday, adding that he expects the new government to be formally sworn in within two weeks.

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