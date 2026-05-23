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Hungary Reinstates Ukrainian Import Ban
(MENAFN) The Hungarian administration has brought back a prohibition on imports of Ukrainian agricultural goods while simultaneously abandoning its earlier plan to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to a statement made by the prime minister on Friday. The decision reflects a dual policy shift involving both international legal alignment and trade restrictions.
“The government withdraws Hungary’s intention to leave the International Criminal Court and bans the import of agricultural products from Ukraine,” Peter Magyar wrote on US social media company X.
After securing an electoral win last month, Magyar stated that his government would stop Hungary’s planned departure from the ICC, signaling a reversal of the previous administration’s position on the matter.
In April 2025, former Prime Minister Viktor Orban had declared Hungary’s intention to exit the court, describing the institution as “political” in response to an arrest warrant targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The ICC had issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the conflict in Gaza.
Separately, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia had already introduced trade limitations on a range of Ukrainian agricultural goods in 2023, reflecting ongoing regional disputes over farm imports.
On Thursday, Agriculture and Food Minister Szabolcs Bona confirmed that the government would reinstate restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural imports, which had previously lapsed following the end of a declared state of emergency.
“The government withdraws Hungary’s intention to leave the International Criminal Court and bans the import of agricultural products from Ukraine,” Peter Magyar wrote on US social media company X.
After securing an electoral win last month, Magyar stated that his government would stop Hungary’s planned departure from the ICC, signaling a reversal of the previous administration’s position on the matter.
In April 2025, former Prime Minister Viktor Orban had declared Hungary’s intention to exit the court, describing the institution as “political” in response to an arrest warrant targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The ICC had issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the conflict in Gaza.
Separately, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia had already introduced trade limitations on a range of Ukrainian agricultural goods in 2023, reflecting ongoing regional disputes over farm imports.
On Thursday, Agriculture and Food Minister Szabolcs Bona confirmed that the government would reinstate restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural imports, which had previously lapsed following the end of a declared state of emergency.
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