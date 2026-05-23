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US–China Deals Seen Offering Short-Term Market Relief Amid Deepening Strategic Rivalry
(MENAFN) Limited economic agreements between the United States and China may temporarily reduce financial market volatility, but analysts warn that underlying structural tensions are likely to persist and continue shaping the global economy.
According to reports, the two countries’ relationship has shifted beyond traditional trade disputes into a broader strategic competition spanning supply chains, technology, energy security, and geopolitical influence. This transformation has been accelerated by global instability, including conflicts in the Middle East and intensifying competition over critical resources and artificial intelligence development.
Recent high-level diplomatic engagement, including a visit by US President Donald Trump to Beijing, has been interpreted as an attempt to stabilize relations through controlled and limited cooperation rather than resolve core disputes.
The visit—reportedly the first by a sitting US president to China in years—was accompanied by discussions involving American business leaders and focused on areas such as payment systems, technology access, and trade facilitation. As stated by reports, these interactions are seen more as symbolic stabilizers for markets than as comprehensive economic settlements.
Analysts cited in reports note that while such agreements can ease short-term investor concerns, they do not resolve deeper tensions related to tariffs, export controls, Taiwan, or industrial policy competition.
Arzu Al, a professor of international political economy at Marmara University, emphasized that energy has become a central driver of geopolitical influence, replacing traditional manufacturing dominance. She noted that China, as a major energy importer, benefits from sourcing discounted oil from sanctioned suppliers such as Iran, Russia, and Venezuela, which helps lower production costs and strengthen its competitive position.
From Washington’s perspective, she argued, the core objective extends beyond energy markets to slowing China’s long-term economic and technological rise.
Overall, experts describe the current phase of US–China relations as a form of managed competition—where selective agreements provide temporary stability, but do not alter the broader trajectory of rivalry between the two powers.
According to reports, the two countries’ relationship has shifted beyond traditional trade disputes into a broader strategic competition spanning supply chains, technology, energy security, and geopolitical influence. This transformation has been accelerated by global instability, including conflicts in the Middle East and intensifying competition over critical resources and artificial intelligence development.
Recent high-level diplomatic engagement, including a visit by US President Donald Trump to Beijing, has been interpreted as an attempt to stabilize relations through controlled and limited cooperation rather than resolve core disputes.
The visit—reportedly the first by a sitting US president to China in years—was accompanied by discussions involving American business leaders and focused on areas such as payment systems, technology access, and trade facilitation. As stated by reports, these interactions are seen more as symbolic stabilizers for markets than as comprehensive economic settlements.
Analysts cited in reports note that while such agreements can ease short-term investor concerns, they do not resolve deeper tensions related to tariffs, export controls, Taiwan, or industrial policy competition.
Arzu Al, a professor of international political economy at Marmara University, emphasized that energy has become a central driver of geopolitical influence, replacing traditional manufacturing dominance. She noted that China, as a major energy importer, benefits from sourcing discounted oil from sanctioned suppliers such as Iran, Russia, and Venezuela, which helps lower production costs and strengthen its competitive position.
From Washington’s perspective, she argued, the core objective extends beyond energy markets to slowing China’s long-term economic and technological rise.
Overall, experts describe the current phase of US–China relations as a form of managed competition—where selective agreements provide temporary stability, but do not alter the broader trajectory of rivalry between the two powers.
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