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Kyrgyzstan Pushes Bid for UN Security Council Seat
(MENAFN) Sadyr Zhaparov has urged international support for Kyrgyzstan’s bid to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, ahead of elections scheduled for June 3.
According to statements from the Foreign Ministry, Zhaparov emphasized that the current structure of the Security Council remains imbalanced, arguing that smaller, developing, and landlocked countries are not adequately represented in global decision-making on security issues.
He said that improving representation of diverse states within the UN’s principal security body is not a matter of political preference but a structural necessity for maintaining the legitimacy of the international system.
Zhaparov argued that Kyrgyzstan’s election would reflect a broader effort to restore fairness in global governance and ensure equal access for all countries to participate in the Council’s work.
He also said that, if elected, Kyrgyzstan would aim to improve the efficiency and transparency of the Security Council and contribute constructively to addressing global security challenges.
The president highlighted that his country is not aligned with military blocs or major geopolitical rivalries, which he said would allow it to adopt an independent and balanced position within the Council and help reduce polarization between states.
Zhaparov added that Kyrgyzstan would prioritize preventive diplomacy, mediation initiatives, nuclear nonproliferation, and disarmament efforts, while also promoting stronger links between climate issues and international security policy.
According to statements from the Foreign Ministry, Zhaparov emphasized that the current structure of the Security Council remains imbalanced, arguing that smaller, developing, and landlocked countries are not adequately represented in global decision-making on security issues.
He said that improving representation of diverse states within the UN’s principal security body is not a matter of political preference but a structural necessity for maintaining the legitimacy of the international system.
Zhaparov argued that Kyrgyzstan’s election would reflect a broader effort to restore fairness in global governance and ensure equal access for all countries to participate in the Council’s work.
He also said that, if elected, Kyrgyzstan would aim to improve the efficiency and transparency of the Security Council and contribute constructively to addressing global security challenges.
The president highlighted that his country is not aligned with military blocs or major geopolitical rivalries, which he said would allow it to adopt an independent and balanced position within the Council and help reduce polarization between states.
Zhaparov added that Kyrgyzstan would prioritize preventive diplomacy, mediation initiatives, nuclear nonproliferation, and disarmament efforts, while also promoting stronger links between climate issues and international security policy.
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