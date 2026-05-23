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U.S. Mulls New Iran Strike as Nuclear Talks Press On

U.S. Mulls New Iran Strike as Nuclear Talks Press On


2026-05-23 03:41:27
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is actively weighing a fresh military operation against Iran even as indirect diplomatic negotiations toward a new nuclear agreement remain ongoing, media reported Friday.

No final decision had been reached as of Friday, the report said, though planning for potential action was progressing inside the US government and military apparatus.

President Donald Trump scrapped plans for a Memorial Day weekend retreat to his New Jersey golf resort, opting instead to remain at the White House, citing what he described as "circumstances pertaining to Government." Multiple US military and intelligence officials also reportedly altered or abandoned holiday schedules as the administration readied contingency plans. Defense officials have been reviewing personnel recall rosters at overseas bases, while troop rotations across the Middle East continue amid fears of possible Iranian retaliation.

Direct hostilities between Washington and Tehran have largely ceased since a temporary ceasefire took effect in April, preserving a fragile diplomatic channel. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told media that Trump remains resolute that Iran must not acquire a nuclear weapon and that Washington is prepared for every possible outcome should talks break down.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps cautioned earlier this week that any future strike by the US or Israel risks expanding the conflict far beyond the region.

Tehran is expected to respond shortly to a recent US proposal conveyed through Pakistan, which has been serving as a back-channel intermediary between the two sides.

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