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Syria Detains Former Sednaya Prison Jailer
(MENAFN) Syrian authorities have detained a former military police sergeant who served as a jailer at the infamous Sednaya prison, known for alleged torture and executions during the Assad era, according to reports.
The Interior Ministry said on Friday that security forces arrested Mohammad Imad Mahrez, confirming he had previously worked as a guard at the facility.
“Arrest former military police sergeant Mahrez,” the ministry stated, adding that he had been stationed at Sednaya Military Prison since 2015 under the previous government.
Authorities said he is currently under investigation to determine his alleged role in abuses and to pursue legal proceedings.
Sednaya prison, located north of Damascus, is widely regarded as one of Syria’s most notorious detention facilities. Following the outbreak of the Syrian uprising in 2011, it became a site where thousands of detainees were reportedly held for political reasons.
Human rights organizations have repeatedly documented allegations of torture and mistreatment at the prison. A 2017 Amnesty International report claimed that 13,000 people were secretly executed there between 2011 and 2015.
The Interior Ministry said on Friday that security forces arrested Mohammad Imad Mahrez, confirming he had previously worked as a guard at the facility.
“Arrest former military police sergeant Mahrez,” the ministry stated, adding that he had been stationed at Sednaya Military Prison since 2015 under the previous government.
Authorities said he is currently under investigation to determine his alleged role in abuses and to pursue legal proceedings.
Sednaya prison, located north of Damascus, is widely regarded as one of Syria’s most notorious detention facilities. Following the outbreak of the Syrian uprising in 2011, it became a site where thousands of detainees were reportedly held for political reasons.
Human rights organizations have repeatedly documented allegations of torture and mistreatment at the prison. A 2017 Amnesty International report claimed that 13,000 people were secretly executed there between 2011 and 2015.
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