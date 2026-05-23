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Italy Warns Against US Troop Withdrawal From Europe

Italy Warns Against US Troop Withdrawal From Europe


2026-05-23 03:20:00
(MENAFN) Italy’s foreign minister said Friday that he has not received any indication of planned US troop withdrawals from Italy, warning that any reduction in American military presence in Europe would be a mistake, according to reports.

Speaking to journalists after the NATO Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden, Antonio Tajani said there has been no official decision from Washington regarding troop redeployments from Italian territory.

“We haven't heard anything yet,” Tajani said when asked about the possibility of US forces leaving Italy.

“In my opinion, it would be a mistake to reduce the US presence in Europe, which must not mean disengagement from Europe,” he added.

His comments come amid reports that US President Donald Trump has suggested the possibility of scaling back American troop deployments across Europe, including in Italy, Germany, and Spain, in connection with tensions linked to the Iran conflict.

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