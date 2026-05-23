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Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Compound After Assault on Guards

Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Compound After Assault on Guards


2026-05-23 03:18:01
(MENAFN) Nine individuals entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Friday after allegedly assaulting two of its guards, according to a statement from the Palestinian Jerusalem Governorate, as stated by reports.

The governorate said the group entered the site carrying what it described as a bread offering associated with the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

It added that they “forcibly entered the mosque and managed to reach the Dome of the Rock courtyard.”

Officials described the incident as “a dangerous precedent and the first of its kind since the occupation of Jerusalem in 1967.”

According to the governorate, the entry came amid “widespread incitement by extremist Temple Mount groups” during the Shavuot holiday period, and was linked to ongoing efforts to alter the status quo at the holy site.

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