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Hungary Reinstates Ukraine Farm Import Ban, Drops ICC Exit Plan
(MENAFN) Hungary has withdrawn its intention to leave the International Criminal Court (ICC) while also reinstating restrictions on agricultural imports from Ukraine, according to reports.
Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced the decision in a post on social media platform X, stating that the government had abandoned plans to exit the ICC and simultaneously imposed a renewed ban on Ukrainian farm products.
“The government withdraws Hungary’s intention to leave the International Criminal Court and bans the import of agricultural products from Ukraine,” he wrote.
The move follows Magyar’s recent election victory, after which he indicated that Budapest would no longer pursue withdrawal from the international court.
Earlier, in April 2025, former Prime Minister Viktor Orban had announced plans to leave the ICC, criticizing what he described as the court’s “political” stance in connection with arrest warrants issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The ICC issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Hungary, along with Poland and Slovakia, had previously introduced trade restrictions on several Ukrainian agricultural products in 2023.
On Thursday, Agriculture and Food Minister Szabolcs Bona said the government would reinstate a ban on Ukrainian farm imports after the expiration of a state of emergency.
Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced the decision in a post on social media platform X, stating that the government had abandoned plans to exit the ICC and simultaneously imposed a renewed ban on Ukrainian farm products.
“The government withdraws Hungary’s intention to leave the International Criminal Court and bans the import of agricultural products from Ukraine,” he wrote.
The move follows Magyar’s recent election victory, after which he indicated that Budapest would no longer pursue withdrawal from the international court.
Earlier, in April 2025, former Prime Minister Viktor Orban had announced plans to leave the ICC, criticizing what he described as the court’s “political” stance in connection with arrest warrants issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The ICC issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Hungary, along with Poland and Slovakia, had previously introduced trade restrictions on several Ukrainian agricultural products in 2023.
On Thursday, Agriculture and Food Minister Szabolcs Bona said the government would reinstate a ban on Ukrainian farm imports after the expiration of a state of emergency.
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