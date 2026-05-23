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Slovenia Elects Janez Janša as Prime Minister for Fourth Term
(MENAFN) Slovenia’s parliament elected Janez Janša on Friday as prime minister, clearing the way for the leader of the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) to return to office for a fourth term, according to reports.
Janša secured the mandate to form a government after lawmakers voted 51–36 in favor of his nomination, a press agency reported.
He is expected to head Slovenia’s 16th government once the new cabinet is formally established.
Following the parliamentary vote, Janša pledged to respect the country’s constitutional framework and focus on national prosperity.
“...important step towards a more successful and freer Slovenia,” he said, according to the press agency.
Speaking to journalists afterward, Janša said coalition negotiations over ministerial posts would begin on Monday, adding that he expects the new government to be sworn in within two weeks.
Janša secured the mandate to form a government after lawmakers voted 51–36 in favor of his nomination, a press agency reported.
He is expected to head Slovenia’s 16th government once the new cabinet is formally established.
Following the parliamentary vote, Janša pledged to respect the country’s constitutional framework and focus on national prosperity.
“...important step towards a more successful and freer Slovenia,” he said, according to the press agency.
Speaking to journalists afterward, Janša said coalition negotiations over ministerial posts would begin on Monday, adding that he expects the new government to be sworn in within two weeks.
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