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UKMTO Reports Tanker Encounter Near Socotra
(MENAFN) A fuel tanker navigating roughly 200 nautical miles west of the Yemeni island of Socotra encountered a small boat carrying five individuals, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Saturday. The vessel reportedly avoided any escalation after its onboard armed protection personnel were activated, prompting the approaching craft to withdraw.
"The Master of a products tanker has reported that the vessel was approached by a small craft with 5 persons onboard, closest point of approach 100m.
"The vessel’s Armed Security Team were deployed and the small craft altered course away from the reporting vessel," the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center stated on the social media platform X, owned by the American technology company X Corp..
Authorities have not yet disclosed additional information regarding the occurrence.
The incident followed another advisory issued Friday by UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which revealed that it had obtained a report concerning a separate tanker-related event approximately 98 nautical miles north of Socotra.
"The Master of a products tanker has reported that the vessel was approached by a small craft with 5 persons onboard, closest point of approach 100m.
"The vessel’s Armed Security Team were deployed and the small craft altered course away from the reporting vessel," the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center stated on the social media platform X, owned by the American technology company X Corp..
Authorities have not yet disclosed additional information regarding the occurrence.
The incident followed another advisory issued Friday by UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which revealed that it had obtained a report concerning a separate tanker-related event approximately 98 nautical miles north of Socotra.
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