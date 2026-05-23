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Germany Calls for European Role in Ukraine-Russia Peace Negotiations
(MENAFN) Germany’s foreign minister said on Friday that European countries must be directly involved in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing that the outcome of the talks will have major consequences for Europe’s future, according to reports.
During a discussion at the GLOBSEC forum in Prague, Johann Wadephul said the negotiations led by the United States — with mediation efforts involving US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump — appeared to be “overstretched” and had not yet made meaningful progress.
“Because these are the same persons who are negotiating the Iranian file, also the Gaza file, which is not accomplished... The implementation of the 20-point plan is not accomplished,” he said, suggesting that including European representatives in the talks could help revive the process.
Wadephul stressed that Europe should not remain on the sidelines of discussions that directly affect the continent’s security and political future.
“Europeans have to have a place on the table. It’s about us. It’s about our future,” Wadephul said.
“Of course, we are on the Ukrainian side. This is absolutely clear. But I think it’s time that we have to play a role in the further development of these negotiations,” he added.
During a discussion at the GLOBSEC forum in Prague, Johann Wadephul said the negotiations led by the United States — with mediation efforts involving US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump — appeared to be “overstretched” and had not yet made meaningful progress.
“Because these are the same persons who are negotiating the Iranian file, also the Gaza file, which is not accomplished... The implementation of the 20-point plan is not accomplished,” he said, suggesting that including European representatives in the talks could help revive the process.
Wadephul stressed that Europe should not remain on the sidelines of discussions that directly affect the continent’s security and political future.
“Europeans have to have a place on the table. It’s about us. It’s about our future,” Wadephul said.
“Of course, we are on the Ukrainian side. This is absolutely clear. But I think it’s time that we have to play a role in the further development of these negotiations,” he added.
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