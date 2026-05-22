ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 And G16 Arrive In The US With Intel Core Ultra Series 3 And RTX 50 Series

Fremont, CA, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced today that the new 2026 ROG Zephyrus G14 and Zephyrus G16 are now available for purchase at the ASUS Online Store and Best Buy. The refreshed ultraportable flagships pair the latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra Series 3 processors with NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 50 Series Laptop GPUs at higher TGP; delivering increased performance in the same ultraportable chassis. The refreshed Zephyrus models also feature an upgraded ROG Nebula HDR OLED display with 1100 nits peak HDR brightness, VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 1000 support, and Delta E <1.

Next-gen power

Both the Zephyrus G14 and G16 are available with the latest Intel CoreTM Ultra 9 386H processor. This family employs a modular, tile-based architecture to enable broad flexibility, from low power operations to peak performance that users would expect from an ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop. With up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance available, local execution of AI tasks and potential for in-game AI workflows make the Core Ultra Series 3 family a perfect choice for modern computing. The Zephyrus G14 GU405 features up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 5070Ti [A1] Laptop GPU, while the Zephyrus G16 GU606 features up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 [A2] Laptop GPU. Featuring the latest NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and killer software features like DLSS 4 and Frame Generation, these laptops are built for next-gen gaming.

The 2026 ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 take efficient thermals to the next level with ROG Intelligent Cooling features that minimize noise and maximize performance. Featuring a redesigned bottom panel with improved ventilation and an optimized exhaust vent design on the bottom panel, the Zephyrus G14 and G16 stay cool and quiet even under heavy load.

Peak portability

The Zephyrus G14 continues to redefine what an ultraportable gaming laptop should look like, sporting a CNC-milled aluminum chassis with two premium colorways that are subtle yet stylish, perfect for gamers and creators who need a machine that can travel anywhere they go. With the G14 starting at just 3.31 pounds, it can comfortably travel anywhere. While slightly heavier at just 1.85kg, the Zephyrus G16 can easily fit into most bags and backpacks without weighing the user down.

The Zephyrus G14 and G16's Platinum White colorway might turn heads with its bold styling, or gamers can opt for the more conservative but equally sophisticated Eclipse Grey model. Both the GU405 and GU606 also boast an all-new Slash Lighting array across the lid, newly upgraded from 7 zones to 35, giving gamers much more control over customization and animations.

The 2026 ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 come equipped with next-level I/O. All these machines boast dual USB-C® ports with support for DisplayPortTM output and 100W power delivery over USB or ThunderboltTM 4, giving incredible flexibility with a mobile workspace setup to charging all the user's devices. All the machines also sport a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports to handle any extra peripherals, a full-sized HDMI® 2.1 port for external monitors, and a full-sized SD card reader. With a built-in audio jack, these Zephyrus devices are built with editors and creators in mind who need to take their office on the road. Rounded out with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 and WiFi 7 wireless standards, the Zephyrus G14 and G16 are truly portable powerhouses.

Unparalleled immersion

The new Zephyrus G14 and G16 models feature an upgraded OLED display now bearing the ROG Nebula HDR badge, making them stellar options for fluid motion, stunning HDR, and crisp imagery in movies and games alike. The G14's 3K/120Hz and the G16's 2.5K/240Hz resolution displays offer a 0.2ms response time for clarity in motion with NVIDIA G-SYNC® support, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 1100 nits of peak brightness, and support for the exacting VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 1000 standard. With a Delta E <1, these panels are ready out of the box for video projects that demand color accuracy. Scratch-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DXC ensures the display stays in peak condition, giving users a consistently excellent viewing experience. The 2026 Zephyrus G14 and G16 lineup are built to impress.

Meanwhile, a six-speaker audio system delivers a rich, detailed sound that draws gamers in for an even more immersive experience, and a built-in ambient lighting sensor adjusts screen brightness to the surroundings, keeping the display comfortable in any environment. Both Zephyrus G14 and G16 have been upgraded with our new EasyLift hinge that allows for a smoother one-handed opening experiencing whilst keeping the keyboard angled towards you at all times. [A3] [A4]

Availability & Pricing

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 will be available for purchase starting May 22, 2026 in the United States from our ASUS Online Store and Best Buy below: