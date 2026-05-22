Wallbridge Completes Private Placement For Proceeds Of Approximately C$56 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX: WM, OTCQB:WLBMF) (“ Wallbridge” or the“ Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement of common shares with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (“ Agnico Eagle”) and Waratah Capital Advisors Limited, on behalf of certain investment funds managed by it (“ Waratah”). Under the terms of the private placement, Agnico Eagle purchased 243,927,966 common shares of the Company for gross proceeds of approximately C$22.4 million and Waratah, on behalf of certain investment funds managed by it, purchased 364,339,130 common shares of the Company for gross proceeds of approximately C$33.5 million. As of closing, each of Agnico Eagle and Waratah has a partially-diluted ownership position of, or control or direction over, approximately 19.9% of the common shares of the Company. The net proceeds of the private placement, along with the Company's existing financial resources, is expected to fully fund completion of a pre-feasibility study on the Fenelon project. The Company intends to complete the fully-funded 2026 exploration program at Martiniere, Casault, and Grasset, which is already in progress, but will thereafter dedicate the vast majority of its efforts and capital on Fenelon. About Wallbridge Mining Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects in Quebec's Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates. The Company holds a contiguous mineral property position totaling 598 square kilometres that extends approximately 82 kilometres along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The land position is host to the Company's flagship PEA stage Fenelon Gold Project, and its earlier exploration stage Martiniere Gold Project, as well as numerous greenfield gold projects. For further information please visit the Company's website at or contact: Wallbridge Mining Company Limited

Brian Penny, CPA, CMA

Chief Executive Officer

Email: bpenny @wallbridgemining

M: +1 416 716 8346 Tania Barreto, CPIR

Director, Investor Relations

Email: ...

M: +1 416 289 3012

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The information in this document may contain forward-looking statements or information (collectively,“ FLI”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. FLI is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this document.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are FLI that involve various risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties. Generally, FLI can be identified by the use of statements that include, but are not limited to, words such as“seeks”,“believes”,“anticipates”,“plans”,“continues”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“expects”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“projects”,“predicts”,“proposes”, "potential",“targets” and variations of such words and phrases, or by statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“will”,“could”,“would”,“should” or“might”,“be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved.”

FLI in this document may include, but is not limited to: statements regarding the use of proceeds of the investments, the advancement of a pre-feasibility study for Fenelon and the completion of the 2026 exploration program.

FLI is designed to help you understand management's current views of its near- and longer-term prospects, and it may not be appropriate for other purposes. FLI by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such FLI. Although the FLI contained in this document is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such FLI, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such FLI. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such FLI contained in this document to reflect new events or circumstances. Unless otherwise noted, this document has been prepared based on information available as of the date of this document. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the FLI, or information contained herein.

Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in FLI.

Assumptions upon which FLI is based, without limitation, include: the results of exploration activities, the Company's financial position and general economic conditions; the ability of exploration activities to accurately predict mineralization; the accuracy of geological modelling; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities; the legitimacy of title and property interests in the Company's mineral projects; the accuracy of key assumptions, parameters or methods used to estimate MREs and PEAs; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the evolution of the global economic climate; metal prices; foreign exchange rates; environmental expectations; community and non-governmental actions; and, the Company's ability to secure required funding. Risks and uncertainties about Wallbridge's business are discussed in the disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available at .

Cautionary Notes to United States Investors

Wallbridge prepares its disclosure in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC "). Terms relating to mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources and economic studies used herein are defined in accordance with NI 43-101 under the guidelines set out in CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Council on May 19, 2014, as amended. NI 43-101 differs significantly from the disclosure requirements of the SEC generally applicable to US companies. As such, the information presented herein concerning mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.