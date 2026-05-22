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CIS Council Approves Long-Term 2030 Exhibition Strategy In Turkmenistan

CIS Council Approves Long-Term 2030 Exhibition Strategy In Turkmenistan


2026-05-22 10:07:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 22. The CIS Council of Heads of Government reviewed the final performance phase of its interstate spatial data program and approved a unified exhibition industry strategy running through 2030, Trend reports via CIS information portal.

During narrow-format talks, officials assessed the completion of the group's geoinformation and remote sensing program. Russian Federal Registration Service head Oleg Skufinsky detailed the launch of the new CIS Spatial Data Infrastructure Geoportal.

The state plans to utilize this single digital platform to centralize standardized, legally valid land and registration data for public, corporate, and scientific sectors. Relevant CIS bodies have been instructed to integrate the platform into their workflows and submit open thematic datasets to expand its coverage.

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Trend News Agency

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