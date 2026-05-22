Zawa Upgrades AI Logo Generator With Smarter Design Modes For Small Businesses And Creators

SYDNEY, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zawa, an all-in-one AI design platform for branding, has announced a major upgrade to its AI logo generato with the launch of two new design creation modes: Logo Express and Logo & Visuals. The update gives small businesses and designers working with SMB clients a faster way to create logos for quick launches, along with more control over logo style, brand visuals, and identity development.

The Real Brand Visual Problem Small Businesses Face

Budgets and time constraints for small businesses and solo designers usually do not allow room for hiring a design agency. Freelancers are an option. But the communication gaps and slow revisions often lead to uneven results. For creators and the local merchant, building a cohesive brand identity from scratch can feel like a luxury they can't afford.

What's New in Zawa Logo Creator

Zawa has improved the logo creation process by moving beyond the standard text-prompt system and introducing two practical design modes built for different needs. These two new design modes are Logo Express and Logo & Visuals.

The first mode, Logo Express, is built for speed. Users simply enter their brand name, industry, and a short prompt such as their brand story or target audience. The system then generates a logo quickly with the essentials only. This mode works well for those who need fast results without extra setup.

The second mode, Logo & Visuals, is designed for users who want more detailed brand customization. It includes options for logo type selection, including icon with text, text-only, lettermark, mascot, and other styles. When working with this mode, users can also choose style count, set brand colors, add custom prompts, and select multiple image generation models.

The Thinking Behind The Update

Zawa has been collecting feedback from its users and noticed a simple pattern: some users need a faster way to create a logo, while others need more control over the branding design. Instead of relying on one fixed process, the platform decided to offer two logo design modes built for different branding goals.

“Users wanted more than fast logo generation. They wanted branding that matched their business and gave them more control,” said Zoey, A Product Manager at Zawa.“These two modes give them both speed and flexibility.”

Who Benefits



Startups preparing for launch

Retailers opening a new location

Street food vendors who build a recognizable name

Freelancers and coaches who need a professional presence Online sellers who want cohesive branding across their product listings and social pages



About Zawa

Zawa is an all-in-one AI design platform that helps designers serve SMB clients FASTER, and SMB owners build consistent brand visuals independently without design experience. The platform brings logo design, social media content, product photography, and visual branding tools into one workflow. Users can move from logo creation to campaign visuals without switching between multiple platforms. Zawa also offers a wide range of smart tools, including image enhancement, background removal, object cleanup, video watermark removal, and bulk editing.

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CONTACT: David Liu Email:...