Toobit Features New XAU In $150K Event Contracts Campaign

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the expansion of its Event Contracts offerings with the addition of XAU.

To mark this launch, Toobit is introducing a campaign featuring a 150,000 USDT prize pool. The campaign, running from May 22, 2026, to June 26, 2026, invites traders to engage with BTC, ETH, and the newly added XAU Event Contracts, alongside SOL and XRP, which remain exclusively available on Toobit.

Participants can compete for a share of the 150,000 USDT prize pool through four activities:



Activity 1: An initial trade of at least 10 USDT earns participants 3 USDT in Event Contracts Trial Funds, accompanied by up to 100% loss coverage, capped at 100 USDT.

Activity 2: Successful predictions on orders of 10 USDT or more earn traders up to 8 USDT in Event Contracts Trial Funds, with rewards scaling based on streak milestones.

Activity 3: Completing at least 50 USDT in daily XAU Event Contracts volume over a 14-day period unlocks tiered rewards, including up to 20 USDT in Trial Funds and a share of a 1 XAUT prize pool. Activity 4: Traders hitting 100 USDT in cumulative volume compete for a share of the remaining prize pool, with top-tier rewards reaching up to 6,000 USDT for the first-place participant.

To participate, traders must register on the official campaign page. All terms, conditions, and specific breakdowns of reward tiers, including loss coverage, daily streak rewards, and leaderboard distribution, are available in full detail on the Toobit announcement page.

XAU Event Contracts track the price of physical gold, mapping traditional commodity trading onto an event-driven framework. Each contract represents a digital link to the precious metal market, allowing participants to trade on the macroeconomic shifts and safe-haven dynamics that historically drive gold prices without managing physical assets or complex derivatives.

The event-contract sector has emerged as a core financial pillar, with monthly trading volumes exceeding $25.7 billion in Q1 2026. This expansion reflects a shift as participants increasingly utilize event-driven markets to hedge uncertainty across sports, politics, and geopolitical developments.

As event markets transition into foundational financial infrastructure, integrating assets like XAU allows traders to apply these strategies to high-performing commodities for real-time risk management.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange is built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

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