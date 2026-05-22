Xeriant And UAV Corp Sign MOU To Advance Next-Generation Aerospace Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Combination Leverages Xeriant's Advanced Materials for UAV's Airships, Drones, and Space Applications

BOCA RATON, Fla. and WEWAHITCKA, Fla., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) ("Xeriant" or“the Company”), a company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, today announced it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with UAV Corp. (OTCPK: UMAV) to potentially pursue a strategic combination through a merger or acquisition and to explore advanced space-age materials integration.

Under the MOU, Xeriant was selected as the ideal partner due to its proprietary advanced materials technology, including the DUREVERTM platform with NEXBOARDTM and fire-resistant composites, which can significantly enhance UAV Corp.'s lighter-than-air airships and drone platforms by enabling lighter, stronger, and more fire-resistant designs.

The envisioned transaction would create a combined entity with complementary strengths in advanced materials, quantum AI, hybrid propulsion, and unmanned aerial systems, with the goal of uplisting to Nasdaq or the NYSE. UAV Corp., through its subsidiary Skyborne Technology, specializes in innovative lighter-than-air tethered airships (including the DART Series) and is actively exploring applications in swarm drones, persistent surveillance, disaster relief, and space-related missions, including potential use on near-space Moon-Mars initiatives, where helium-3 (H3) is prevalent and could be leveraged for advanced propulsion, energy systems and new advanced structures for terrestrial or space based efforts.

Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt, President of Factor X, Xeriant's advanced research and innovation hub, stated,“We are excited to partner with UAV Corp. Our advanced nanomaterials and fire-resistant composite technologies are a natural fit to optimize the weight, durability, and performance of UAV's airships and drones. This relationship will position both companies to accelerate innovation across aerospace, defense, and emerging space applications while advancing toward a major exchange listing.”

Michael Lawson, CEO of UAV Corp., added,“Xeriant's cutting-edge materials will help us develop lighter, more capable platforms for swarm drone operations and long-duration missions, including future applications in space environments like Near Space and Moon/Mars initiatives. Further, with the location of UAV Corp's company owned airport in a Space Port corridor, it makes sense the continuation of reaching Near-Space and beyond goals. Together we can deliver breakthrough solutions for government, commercial, and humanitarian needs.”

The MOU outlines a period for due diligence, negotiation of a definitive agreement, and planning for a potential combination.

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About UAV Corp.

UAV Corp. (OTCPK: UMAV) is a micro-cap aerospace and defense technology company focused on unmanned aerial vehicles and lighter-than-air platforms. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Skyborne Technology, UAV develops semi-rigid and rigid drone airships, hybrid propulsion systems, and sensor-integrated solutions for surveillance, communications, disaster relief, precision agriculture, communications and military applications.

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About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, with a focus on advanced materials that can be successfully integrated and deployed across multiple industrial sectors. The Company's advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVERTM brand and includes NexBoardTM, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste, and NexPatchTM, its companion fire-resistant joint compound.

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SAFE HARBOR / FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS [

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc.and UAV Corp is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as“will likely result,”“are expected to,”“will continue,”“is anticipated,”“estimated,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes” and“projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make, and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Xeriant, Inc.

Investor Relations Dept.

(561) 491-9595

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