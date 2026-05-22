Kazakhstan, Japan Set Roadmap For Deeper Co-Op In Urban Innovation And Smart Cities
The plans were outlined during the meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, in Astana. Highlighting the strategic roadmap ahead, Tokayev noted that the visit serves as a foundational step toward the upcoming 10th anniversary of the expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Japan.
“I have reviewed Tokyo's 'Smart City' program. This is of great interest to us, as we are also promoting the Smart City concept across Kazakhstan. I am convinced that your visit to Astana will be highly beneficial, as we aim to further develop cooperation and exchange experience in the field of metropolitan management," Tokayev said.--
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