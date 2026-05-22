Uzbekistan Showcases Ministries' Results In Digital Transformation And Efficient Governance
The Ministry of Justice was designated as the most exemplary ministry in the implementation of the strategy, following its transformation into a modern, open, and digitally driven institution.
The ministry currently provides 380 fully digitalized services through 30 digital platforms, while more than 780 services are also available online. In addition, a nationwide network of 208 public service centers has contributed to the establishment of unified service standards across the country.
The Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology was recognized for best practices in resource management. Officials noted the ministry's emphasis on transparent and efficient resource utilization, with allocated funding directed toward geological exploration and sectoral development.
Authorities reported that water consumption in geological exploration activities has been reduced by 20%, while budget planning has already been completed through 2028. The localization rate for key mining equipment has reached 84%.--
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