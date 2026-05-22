PM Modi's Norway Visit Puts Kerala Startup On Global Deep Tech Map

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, May 22 (IANS) In a significant boost to India's emerging deep-tech ecosystem, a Kochi-based underwater robotics firm found itself at the centre of high-level global business diplomacy as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official delegation to Norway.

This was the first standalone visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Nordic nation in more than 40 years.

Backed by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the robitics firm participated in the India–Norway CEOs Roundtable and the High-Level Business and Research Summit held in Oslo, positioning Kerala's fast-growing startup ecosystem alongside some of the world's leading maritime and technology players.

Representing the company at the summit was the robotics firm's co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, who presented a strategic roadmap aimed at deepening India–Norway cooperation in ocean technologies, underwater robotics and the blue economy.

At the heart of the proposal was the idea of creating an 'India–Norway Marine Tech Innovation Corridor' designed to accelerate bilateral collaboration in deep-tech research, subsea engineering, green shipping and autonomous underwater systems.

The initiative also envisages joint research programmes, market access partnerships and collaborative innovation platforms between companies and institutions from both countries.

The Kochi startup also proposed cooperation in aquaculture technologies, port infrastructure modernisation, AI-powered marine monitoring systems and predictive maintenance technologies for underwater infrastructure.

"Norway's global leadership in subsea engineering, offshore technology, green shipping and aquaculture makes it a natural partner for the Kochi-based firm," the firm's Chief Technology Officer said, adding that the summit offered a rare opportunity to showcase India's growing maritime technology capabilities before a global audience.

Industry observers say the participation of a Kerala startup in such a high-level diplomatic and business engagement signals the changing profile of India's innovation economy, where specialised deep-tech firms are increasingly becoming part of strategic international collaborations.

KSUM Chief Executive Officer Anoop Ambika described the Kochi-based firm's presence at the summit as a milestone moment for Kerala's startup ecosystem and a reflection of the global recognition Indian deep-tech ventures are beginning to command.

Founded in Kochi, the robotics firm develops industrial-grade underwater drones used for inspection and monitoring of critical marine infrastructure.

The company recently secured a Rs 47 crore contract from the Indian Navy, strengthening its position in India's underwater robotics sector.

The startup has also developed an AI-powered platform named EVAP for advanced marine data analytics and predictive asset management, underlining Kerala's growing footprint in frontier technologies linked to the global blue economy.