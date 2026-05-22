Bengal Lists ID Documents For Women To Avail Free Bus Rides

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 22 (IANS) The West Bengal Transport Department has issued a notification listing identity documents that women must carry to avail free rides on state-run buses, a scheme announced earlier this month by the state's new Suvendu Adhikari-led government.

The notification, issued on Thursday, states that carrying a valid ID is mandatory to ensure that women residents of the state benefit from the scheme.

The list of the identity documents specified by the state transport department includes Aadhaar, EPIC card, Grameen Rozgar Guarantee Card, Ayushman Bharat Health Card, driving license, PAN Card, passport, pension document with photograph, service identity cards with photograph issued to employees by central or state governments, public sector undertakings and public limited companies, official identity card issued by schools/colleges/universities and any other ID card issued by Government of West Bengal along with recent photograph of the beneficiary.

The woman concerned will have to show any one of the above identity documents to avail the free-ride benefit.

As per the notification, it has also been decided that one smart card (digital with QR code) with the photo and name of the beneficiary will be issued to each woman beneficiary on application, to be submitted to the BDO/SDO having jurisdiction. Till the smart card is issued, the documents from the mentioned list can be used to avail the facility.

However, for immediate rollout and till issuance of the smart card, identification of beneficiaries will be allowed based on any Photo ID card as mentioned above, issued by the competent authority of the Government.

“Issuance of 'Zero Value Ticket', Thermal Paper Ticket' by the bus conductor will be issued to women commuters upon request to the on-duty Conductor after ID verification,” the state transport department notification read.

The scheme, aimed at enhancing women's empowerment and access to public transport, will come into effect from June 1, as per the notification.